Jannik Sinner opens French Open 2026 campaign with dominant win over Clement Tabur

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Paris: Jannik Sinner’s French Open 2026 campaign got off to a positive strat as the world No. 1 delivered a dominant straight-sets win over France’s Clement Tabur on Wednesday (as per the Indian Standard Time).

Sinner defeated Tabur 6-1, 6-3, 6-4 in the opening round.

In his first-ever meeting with world No. 171 Clement Tabur, Sinner dominated from the baseline, hitting 40 winners and not facing a single break point, according to the ATP website.

Sinner, a four-time Grand Slam champion, will face Juan Manuel Cerundolo in the second round of the French Open. Cerundolo reached the round after defeating Jacob Fearnley 6-2, 7-6(0), 7-6(7).

Speaking after the match, Sinner said he was happy to return to a special venue where he has strong memories. He noted that first-round matches are always tough, but said it was especially meaningful to begin his campaign in a night session, thanking fans for staying to watch.

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Notably, the Sinner vs Tabur match was played in a night session local time in France.

“I’m very happy to be back here. It’s a very special place and I have great memories overall. First-round matches are never easy, but it’s even more special to start the tournament during a night session, so thank you all for staying out,” Sinner said in his on-court interview as quoted by the ATP website.

Jannik Sinner is currently on a 30-match winning streak after capturing all five ATP Masters 1000 titles this season–Indian Wells, Miami, Monte-Carlo, Madrid and Rome. With his victory in Rome nine days ago, he became only the second man, and the youngest after Novak Djokovic, to complete the Career Golden Masters.

(ANI)

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