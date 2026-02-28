Jammu and Kashmir Wins Historic Maiden Ranji Trophy Title, Beats Karnataka

Advertisement

Delhi: Jammu and Kashmir’s cricket team has made history by winning their first-ever Ranji Trophy title, defeating Karnataka in the final match held in Hubballi.

The team secured the win based on their first-innings lead, with a massive total of 584 runs. Auqib Nabi was the star performer, taking 5 wickets for 54 runs, while Qamran Iqbal and Sahil Lotra scored unbeaten centuries in the second innings.

The victory marks a significant milestone for Jammu and Kashmir, ending a 67-year wait for the team. The team’s captain, Paras Dogra, expressed his joy, saying it’s a dream come true for the team.

The win has been hailed by political leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who congratulated the team on their historic achievement.