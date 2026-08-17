Jamal Musiala collapses during Bayern Munich friendly, club gives health update

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New Delhi: Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala worried fans after he collapsed during the club’s friendly match against RB Leipzig on Saturday.

Musiala had scored Bayern’s third goal in their 3-1 win. He suddenly went down late in the match. His teammate Ismael Saibari and the medical staff rushed to help him right away. Musiala was able to limp away off his feet later, and the dizzy look was to say the least.

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Bayern’s sporting director Max Eberl later said the fans that Musiala was recovering. They believe that he was overcome by the heat which is 33C there, as anything to serious was not a matter of complaint so far by the club.

Musiala is not expected to train for the next couple of days and Bayern will see how he is then make a decision about his return to the training ground.