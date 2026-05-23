J-K: Rajouri’s Mohammad Yasser receives grand welcome after clinching gold at U-15 Asian Boxing C’ship

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Rajouri: Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district welcomed 14-year-old boxer Mohammad Yasser, along with his coach, Ishtiyaq Malik, on Saturday after the former created history with his gold medal win in the 58kg category at the Under-15 Asian Boxing Championship held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

With this achievement, Yasser became the first boxer from Jammu and Kashmir to win gold at the prestigious Asian-level championship.

His victory has been widely celebrated across the region. After returning home, Mohammad Yasser and his coach, Ishtiyaq Malik, received a grand welcome from locals, sports enthusiasts, and well-wishers. People gathered in large numbers to congratulate the young champion for his outstanding performance on the international stage.

The achievement is being hailed as a proud moment for Rajouri and the entire Jammu and Kashmir, with many calling Yasser an inspiration for aspiring young athletes across the Union Territory.

Speaking to ANI, Mohammad Yasser expressed gratitude for the support he received and said he hopes continued encouragement for him and his coach will help him keep winning medals for Jammu and Kashmir and India.

“I am very thankful to the people for supporting me. I hope you keep supporting my coach and me so that I can keep winning medals for Jammu and Kashmir and India,” he said.

Yasser’s coach, Ishtiyaq Malik, also thanked people for their support of Mohammad Yasser and said that boxing had not received much attention in the region earlier, but Yasser’s achievement has brought significant recognition and enthusiasm for the sport.

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“And I would like to thank all the people who have shown so much love to Yasser; thank you very much for that. Before this, I had no idea that the youth were so passionate, especially about a particular sport. We have very good athletes and cricketers here. But no one had ever heard the name of boxing before today. But the support Yasser is getting today after this achievement is a very big thing,” Malik said.

Malik said that the welcome given to Yasser was exceptional, adding that people from the Pir Panjal region are proud of his international success, with his achievement bringing widespread joy and recognition.

“I’d say that even an Olympic medalist doesn’t get such a welcome as was done for Yasser. All these people are connected with Yasser’s national medal, and everyone is happy that a child from the Pir Panjal area has risen and made us proud on an international platform,” he said.

Malik also praised the Khelo India initiative for playing a key role in connecting Mohammad Yasser with his coach and supporting his development through equipment, guidance, and counselling, which helped improve his physical strength and performance.

Malik said, “But the important role has been played by the Khelo India scheme. Yasser and I met through Khelo India, through this platform, and after that, the officials, people, and officers all provided kits to us through Khelo India. Yasser received continuous counselling, due to which he became physically strong.”

(ANI)

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