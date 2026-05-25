J-K: BSF’s ‘Spandan’ volleyball tournament concludes in Rajouri, promotes sports and youth engagement

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Rajouri: The district-level volleyball tournament organised under the theme “Spandan – Sports for Peace and Development Across the Nation” concluded successfully with a grand closing ceremony at the District Sports Complex, Rajouri.

The three-day championship was organised by Border Security Force (BSF) Sector Headquarters, Rajouri, in collaboration with the Sports Authority of India (SAI) and witnessed enthusiastic participation from youth across Rajouri and Poonch districts.

Inspector General BSF Jammu Frontier, Shashank Anand, attended the closing ceremony as the Chief Guest. He was received at the venue by DIG BSF Rajouri, Chander Mohan Singh Rawat, in the presence of senior BSF officers, officials of the Sports Authority of India, civil administration officers, sports enthusiasts, and residents.

A total of eight men’s teams and six women’s teams participated in the tournament held from May 21 to May 23. The championship aimed to encourage youth, especially from border areas, to channel their energy towards constructive and healthy activities through sports while spreading awareness against drug abuse and other social evils.

The final day witnessed thrilling and closely contested matches in both men’s and women’s categories, drawing huge applause from spectators for the remarkable display of teamwork, discipline, and sportsmanship.

In the men’s category, Rajab Club Rajouri emerged victorious after defeating Choudhary Club Rajouri in the final match. In the women’s category, Mendher Club clinched the championship title, while Khokhar Club Manjakote finished as runners-up.

The winning and runner-up teams were honoured with trophies, medals, certificates, and cash prizes during the closing ceremony. The winning teams received Rs 25,000, while the runners-up were awarded Rs 15,000. Teams securing third position were also presented with Rs 10,000 each.

Addressing the gathering, IG BSF Jammu Shashank Anand emphasised that BSF will continue making every possible effort to connect border youth with sports activities and positive social initiatives. He stressed that sports serve as one of the strongest media to keep youth away from drugs and guide them towards a healthy, disciplined, and responsible lifestyle.

The IG also appreciated the enthusiastic participation of girls in the tournament, describing it as a highly encouraging and positive sign for society and the nation. He reiterated that BSF remains committed to promoting sports culture among youth living in border regions and creating opportunities for them to excel at higher levels.

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Shashank Anand said the initiative aims to provide young players a platform to showcase their talent, adding that he is pleased with the participation of 14 teams in the event.

“Our aim is to give the youth a platform where they can showcase their abilities, and we are very happy that 14 teams have participated in this event,” he said.

Shashank Anand also expressed happiness at the large participation of girls in the event and urged parents, teachers, and the public not to restrict them, emphasising that girls have equal potential to excel in all areas of life.

“It’s great to see girls participating in this event in such numbers. Through media, I would like to urge their parents, school teachers, and the general public not to restrict girls as they have great potential and not any less than men in any area of life,” he said.

A special attraction of the event was the presence of young boxing sensation Mohammad Yasser, who was invited as a special guest during the closing ceremony. Recently, the young boxer brought laurels to the country by winning a Gold Medal at the Asian Boxing Championship. BSF officials felicitated and encouraged him, calling him a role model and inspiration for the youth of Rajouri and Jammu & Kashmir.

Participants and residents appreciated the excellent arrangements and hospitality provided by BSF throughout the three-day event. Players expressed happiness over the smooth conduct of the tournament and praised the efforts made by BSF in promoting sportsmanship and positive engagement among youth.

Locals and sports lovers hailed the initiative as a meaningful step towards strengthening communal harmony, peace, fitness, and national integration in border districts. Organisers expressed confidence that programmes like Spandan will continue inspiring youth participation in sports while reinforcing the message of unity, peace, and a drug-free society.

(ANI)

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