Sania Mirza to marry Mohammed Shami, tennis player’s father breaks silence on rumours

After the divorces between tennis player Sania Mirza and Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik, rumours of the tennis player marrying Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami have taken over the internet. Following this, father of Sania Mirza, Imran Mirza has broken silence and termed the rumours to be rubbish.

During an interview with NDTV, Imran Mirza said, “This is all rubbish. She has not even met him.” The rumours came to the fore after a photo-shopped picture of the duo went viral over the social media. The morphed image is originally of Sania and Shoaib’s wedding in April 2010.

Sania Mirza was last seen in the popular chat show “The Kapil Sharma Show” along with Saina Nehwal and Mary Kom. During the show, Kapil Sharma asked her about her biopic where she mentioned that if Bollywood Badshah Shah Rukh Khan plays the role of her love interest in the movie then she will like to act by herself in the film.

She further comically mentioned that she is yet to find an interest. Earlier this month, the Indian tennis player embarked on a “sacred journey” of Hajj to seek “redemption and spiritual renewal.”

It is worth mentioning here that Sania Mirza got married to Shoaib malik in Hyderabad in April 2010. However, they parted away this year while the Pakistani cricketer got married to Sana Javed. Meanwhile, Mohammed Shami married to Hasin Jahan in 2014. However, they separated in 2018 after she accused him of domestic violence and adultery.