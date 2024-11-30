It’s been great to chat with players of team India: Australia PM Albanese

Canberra: Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Saturday reacted to the two-day warm-up match between Prime Ministers XI and India after the game was delayed due to rain. The toss for the two-day warm-up match between Prime Ministers XI and India on Saturday at Manuka Oval in Canberra has been delayed due to rain.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese took to his official X handle and said that both the PM’s XI and Indian cricket teams are keen to get out on the field and take part in the match. He added that it was great to chat with players and fans at Manuka Oval.

“The PM’s XI and Indian cricket teams are keen to get out on the field. The rain has delayed play for today, but it’s been great to chat with players and fans at Manuka Oval,” Anthony Albanese wrote on X. The two-day day-night match would have helped Team India to prepare for the upcoming games of the prestigious Border-Gavaskar Trophy, however, the start of the match has been delayed.

Earlier, India staged a stunning comeback from a series whitewash against New Zealand at home, defeating Australia by 295 runs in Perth despite being bowled out for a mere 150 runs in their first innings.

In the first Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, India won the toss and opted to bat first. However, they were dismissed for just 150 runs, with Nitish Kumar Reddy (41 off 59 balls, six fours and a six) and Rishabh Pant (37 off 78 balls, three fours and a six) playing crucial knocks and adding a vital 48-run partnership for the sixth wicket.

osh Hazlewood (4/29) was the standout bowler for Australia, with Pat Cummins, Mitchell Marsh, and Mitchell Starc claiming two wickets each. Australia’s reply was even worse, as they were reduced to 79/9 before Mitchell Starc (26) and Alex Carey (21) took the total to 104, giving India a slender lead of 46 runs.

Jasprit Bumrah starred for India with figures of 5/30 in 18 overs, while debutant Harshit Rana impressed with 3/48.

In their second innings, India amassed a massive lead. KL Rahul (77 off 176 balls, five fours) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (161 off 297 balls, 15 fours and three sixes) put up a 201-run opening partnership. Despite losing quick wickets, an unbeaten 100 by Virat Kohli (143 balls, eight fours and two sixes), supported by Washington Sundar (29 off 94 balls, one six) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (38* off 27 balls, three fours and two sixes), propelled India to 487/6 declared, setting Australia a daunting target of 534 runs.

Nathan Lyon (2/96) was the best bowler for Australia, with Cummins, Starc, and Hazlewood taking one wicket each.

At stumps on Day 3, Australia were 12/3, with Bumrah taking two wickets and Mohammed Siraj one. On Day 4, despite valiant efforts from Travis Head (89 off 101 balls, eight fours) and Mitchell Marsh (47 off 67 balls, three fours and two sixes), Australia were bowled out for 238, giving India a resounding 295-run victory.

Bumrah (3/42) and Siraj (3/51) led the bowling in the second innings, while Washington Sundar took two wickets, and Nitish Kumar Reddy and Harshit Rana picked one each.

Prime Ministers XI Squad: Jack Edwards (C), Matt Renshaw, Jack Clayton, Oliver Davies, Jayden Goodwin, Sam Harper (WK), Charlie Anderson, Sam Konstas, Scott Boland, Lloyd Pope, Hanno Jacobs, Mahli Beardman, Aidan O Connor, Jem Ryan.

India Squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (WK), KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Reddy, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Harshit Rana, Sarfaraz Khan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Devdutt Padikkal. (ANI)

Read The Post Here: