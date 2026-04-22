“It’s about staying focused”: Ishan Kishan after SRH win over DC

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Hyderabad: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper Ishan Kishan highlighted the importance of mental strength and clarity of thought in T20 cricket, stressing that mindset plays a decisive role at the highest level of the game after his side’s 47-run win over Delhi Capitals (DC) in IPL 2026 clash on Tuesday night.

Speaking on JioHotstar after the match, the SRH captain said that while skill levels are often similar among players at this stage, the real difference lies in how cricketers manage their mindset across games.

“At this level, skill sets are quite similar. The real difference comes from mindset. It’s about staying focused, hungry, and mentally present,” Kishan said.

He emphasised the need to avoid overthinking failures, noting that players must overcome fear and remain positive in pressure situations. According to him, experience gradually helps players better understand their own game and avoid repeating mistakes.

“Staying focused, hungry, and mentally present is key. You can’t carry the fear of failure; if that thought comes in, you have to overcome it and stay positive. Over time, that awareness grows, and you start understanding your game better. It’s about learning from your experiences but making sure you don’t repeat the same mistakes,” the SRH skipper added.

Kishan also spoke about his approach to supporting young bowlers in the squad, underlining the importance of keeping communication simple and encouraging.

Referring to young pacer Sakib Hussain, he said the focus is on ensuring bowlers remain relaxed even after tough overs.

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“My relationship with the bowlers is about keeping things simple and positive. With someone like Sakib Hussain, there’s a natural understanding, and I’ve told him to stay relaxed. This is T20 cricket, everyone gets hit. What matters is how you come back. Even if an over doesn’t go well, it’s important to reset, stay calm, and focus on the next opportunity. If you can pull things back later in the game, that’s what makes the difference. There’s no point putting extra pressure on yourself, just trust your plans and execute them,” Kishan said.

SRH produced a dominant all-round performance to defeat DC by 47 runs in their IPL clash in Hyderabad.

Abhishek Sharma starred with a sensational unbeaten 135 off 68 balls, smashing 10 sixes to power his team to a massive 242/2 after being put in to bat. He was well supported by a blistering 37 off 13 balls from Heinrich Klaasen.

In reply, DC showed brief resistance through Nitish Rana (57) and KL Rahul (37), but regular wickets derailed their chase despite a quick start.

The turning point came through a double strike from Eshan Malinga, who finished with 4/32, while Harsh Dubey added a late burst of wickets to wrap up the innings. Delhi were eventually bowled out, falling short as SRH’s bowling attack maintained control throughout.

(Input from ANI)