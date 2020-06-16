New Delhi: Odisha FC has roped in Indian midfielder Thoiba Singh Moirangthem after the youngster from Manipur signed a three-year deal with them, the Indian Super League (ISL) club confirmed on Tuesday.

The Bhubaneswar-based club has been one of the most active teams of late in terms of incomings having added the likes of George D’Souza, Kamalpreet Singh, Kamaljit Singh, Hendry Antonay and Saurabh Meher at the back.

“Can’t wait to get started with Odisha FC and make my mark in the ISL and possibly get into the national team,” Thoiba said in a statement.

“I am excited to be a part of a strong core of young Indian players and I am sure I will be learning and improving daily at Odisha FC.”

The Manipur-born midfielder has featured in age-group competitions for India and spent the last two seasons with I-League club Minerva Punjab FC. The 17-year-old also holds the distinction of being the youngest player to score in the AFC Cup after finding the back of the net for Minerva against Nepal’s Manang Marshyangdi in the competition last year.

Club’s President Rohan Sharma said: “Thoiba is a very exciting and versatile player and I am really happy we were able to bring him in the squad this year. Though he is extremely young, he is a player who has been able to get minutes in the I-League & in the age-group competitions for India.”

“He will have a good mentor in Vinit Rai who can help him mature and grow as per the club’s ideologies. He has an extremely high ceiling and hopefully, this year he finds his feet to develop into a better player for the future,” he added.