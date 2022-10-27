ISL 2022-23: Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC in Kalinga Stadium today

odisha fc vs bengaluru fc

Bhubaneswar: Indian Super League has begun and today Odisha FC will play against Bengaluru FC at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

Till now fifteen matches have been played out of which Odisha FC has played three matches. The team has won two matches and have secured third rank in the point table.

The Odisha FC in October 11 defeated Jamshedpur FC. On October 15, Mumbai City FC won against Odisha FC. The team played it’s third match against Kerala Blasters and won the match.

According to information, Odisha FC has already played six matches against Bengaluru FC. Out of all the six matches, Bengaluru FC has won four matches while Odisha FC has won only one match.

As per sources, Chief Minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik is likely to attend the match today at Kalinga Stadium.

The match will begin at 7:30 pm in the evening and will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

Odisha FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Amrinder Singh (Gk), Shubham Sarangi, Carlos Delgado, Sahil Panwar, Osama Malik, Raynier Fernandes, Saul Crespo, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Isaac Chhakchhuak, Diego Mauricio, Nandhakumar Sekar

Bengaluru FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Gurpreet Sandhu (Gk), Alan Costa, Sandesh Jhingan, Aleksandar Jovanovic, Prabir Das, Roshan Naorem, Suresh Wangjam, Bruno Silva, Siva Narayanan, Sunil Chhetri, Roy Krishna

 

