Ishan Kishan becomes youngest and 4th Indian to score double century in ODI

Cricketer Ishan Kishan has become the fourth Indian batter to score a double century in One Day Internationals. He exhibited a stunning performance in the third and final match of the series against Bangladesh on Saturday.

With this victory, Ishan Kishan also broke the record held by West Indies cricketer Chris Gayle, of fastest double hundred in 50-over cricket. Gayle had taken 138 deliveries to score his double century against Zimbabwe in the 2015 ICC World Cup. Meanwhile, Kishan battered the record by a massive 12 deliveries and has become the youngest cricketer to breach the 200-run mark in ODIs.

He has now become the fourth Indian after Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag and Rohit Sharma to reach the 200-milestone in men’s ODIs.

Apart from that, Ishan has become the 7th batter in the history of ODIs to score 200 runs in an innings. The others in the list includes New Zealand’s Martin Guptill, West Indies’ Chris Gayle and Pakistan’s Fakhar Zaman.

Ishan added 210 runs to the score board, after slamming 24 boundaries and 10 sixes in his innings.