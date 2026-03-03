Iran women football team refuses to sing National Anthem at Asian Cup match

Advertisement

Australia: The Iranian women’s national football team made headlines at the 2026 AFC Women’s Asian Cup on Monday by refusing to sing Iran’s national anthem before their opening Group A match against South Korea, in a widely interpreted act of silent protest amid political turmoil and conflict in their home country.

In a striking scene at Cbus Super Stadium, the Iranian players stood motionless with arms behind their backs while the anthem played, choosing not to mouth the words as a show of protest. The move drew global attention as a powerful gesture against repression and to highlight broader issues facing Iran’s women under the ruling regime.

Despite their bold stance, Iran suffered a 3-0 defeat against South Korea in their tournament opener. The South Korean side took control early, with goals from Choe Yu-ri, Kim Hye-ri (penalty), and Ko Yoo-jin, securing the win as the Iranian squad battled strongly amid difficult circumstances.

Iran captain Zahra Ghanbari and her teammates displayed resilience, but South Korea dominated possession and created the bulk of goal-scoring opportunities. Iran now faces a crucial Group A game against hosts Australia later this week, where they must secure a good result to stay in the hunt for a 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup spot.

The anthem protest comes amid escalating political unrest in Iran, including intense internal divisions following recent conflict and the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The team’s coach, Marziyeh Jafari, declined to comment on the war or leadership change, stating the focus remained on football.

Australia midfielder Amy Sayer praised the Iranian team’s bravery in continuing to compete under challenging circumstances and acknowledged their courage in the face of adversity.

