2 more team in IPL 2022
IPL to be 10-team tournament from 2022 edition

IPL to be 10-team tournament from 2022 edition

By WCE 5

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

New Delhi: Two new teams have been added to the Indian Premier League for its 2022 edition, making it a 10-team affair.

The decision to include two new teams, ratified at Indian cricket board (BCCI)’s 89th Annual General Body Meeting (AGM) held in Ahmedabad, will see IPL expand into a 10-team event starting from the 2022 edition.

At present, eight teams compete in the cash-rich T20 tournament, which started in 2008.

In 2011, two new teams — Pune Warriors India and Kochi Tuskers Kerala — had joined the league in the fourth edition making it a 10-team event.

However, one year later, it was announced that the Kochi Tuskers Kerala side would be terminated following the side breaching BCCI’s terms of conditions.

(IANS)

You might also like
Sports

ICA Nominates Former India Left-Arm Spinner Pragyan Ojha To IPL GC

Sports

” For Infinity And Beyond”, Yuzvendra Chahal Ties Knot With Dhanashree…

Sports

Messi Moves Past Pele To Become Top Goalscorer For A Single Club

Sports

Qualification For Tokyo Olympics To End With India Open: Badminton World Federation

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.