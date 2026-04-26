IPL: Sudharsan’s 87 powers GT to comfortable 8-wicket victory over CSK

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Chennai: A fluent half-century from Sai Sudharsan, along with vital contributions from Shubman Gill and Jos Butler, guided the Gujarat Titans (GT) to a comfortable 8-wicket victory over the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) on Sunday in Chennai.

GT displayed a clinical run-chase. Sai, Gill and Butler, GT’s top three, got the job done for the visitors, getting their fourth win of the season to climb up to the fifth spot in the points table.

Titans’ win with 20 balls to spare is their second biggest victory against CSK at Chepauk, only behind KKR’s 59-ball win last season chasing 104.

Chasing a target of 159, Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill opened the innings for GT. The chase began with a flurry of boundaries as captain Gill and Sudharsan took advantage of the power play. Gill looked in sublime touch, providing a brisk start that put the CSK bowlers on the back foot immediately.

The duo took GT to 55/0 at the end of field restrictions. However, the opening stand was broken in the 7th over when Gill was stumped by Sanju Samson off the bowling of Noor Ahmad for a well-made contribution.

Despite the breakthrough, the Titans did not lose momentum. Sudharsan, coming off a century in his previous outing, continued his rich vein of form. He anchored the innings with a composed half-century, reaching his fifty in 33 balls.

Sudharsan’s ability to find the gaps and his massive sixes against the spinners, particularly Akeal Hosein, ensured that the required run rate remained comfortably below seven.

Jos Buttler, batting at No 3 as a stabiliser in the middle, played a supportive role. Though he survived a dropped catch by Samson. By the 14th over, GT had surged to 121/1.

Sudharsan, in the following, slammed a massive six off Ahmed’s bowling to take GT past 130 runs. In the next over, Sudharsan continued his attack as he smashed 16 runs off seamer Gurjapneet Singh.

In the following over, Akeal Hosein got the better of Sudharsan before he almost won the game for his side with an outstanding 87 runs off 46 balls. In the same over, Butler sealed the match for the visitors, smashing a six to complete the run chase with 20 balls to spare.

The disciplined performance by the Titans’ top order stood in stark contrast to CSK’s earlier struggle, as they navigated the slowing Chepauk surface with ease to cruise toward a vital two points in the playoff race.

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Earlier in the match, CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad played a lone hand with a resilient unbeaten 74 as CSK managed to post a competitive 158/7 against GT.

On a surface that appeared to offer some assistance to the pacers early on and grip for the spinners later, GT’s bowling attack, led by a clinical Kagiso Rabada, kept the home side under constant pressure.

GT won the toss and opted to bowl first. Their decision paid immediate dividends as Kagiso Rabada (3/25 in 4 overs) dismantled the CSK top order during the Powerplay.

He first dismissed Sanju Samson (11 and shortly after, removed Urvil Patel (4) in the same over, leaving CSK reeling at 25/2 in 4 overs.

The middle order failed to provide the necessary impetus as Dewald Brevis was kept quiet, eventually falling to Manav Suthar (1/22 in 3 overs) for a sluggish 2 off 9 balls. Shivam Dube provided a brief spark with a 17-ball 22 but was dismissed by Arshad Khan (2/43 in 4 overs).

While wickets tumbled at the other end, Ruturaj Gaikwad remained the steadying force for the five-time IPL champions.

The CSK skipper hit six fours and four sixes in his 60-ball stay. He anchored the innings, reaching his half-century and then accelerating in the final overs.

He found some support from Jamie Overton, who played a late cameo of 18 from just 6 deliveries, including three boundaries and a six off Arshad Khan, which helped push the total past the 150-mark. Kartik Sharma also contributed a quick-fire 15 before becoming Rabada’s third victim.

Kagiso Rabada was the standout performer for the Titans, finishing his four overs with figures of 3 for 25.

Mohammed Siraj was equally impressive with 1/23 in 4 overs. Manav Suthar (1/22) and Jason Holder (0/22 in 4 overs) also ensured the run rate didn’t spiral out of control during the middle overs, though Arshad Khan proved expensive in the final stages.

(Source: ANI)