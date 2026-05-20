IPL: Sooryavanshi blistering knock powers RR to 7-wicket victory over LSG

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Jaipur: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s attacking 93, along with vital contributions from Yashasvi Jaiswal and Dhruv Jurel, powered Rajasthan Royals (RR) to a seven-wicket victory in their Indian Premier League (IPL) clash against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Tuesday night in Jaipur.

Sooryavanshi scored a blistering 93 off just 38 balls, hitting 10 sixes and 7 fours, while Jurel contributed a quick 53 off 38 deliveries, including 6 sixes and 3 fours.

With this win, RR have climbed to fourth spot in the IPL points table with 14 points under their belt.

Chasing a massive target of 221, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi opened the innings for RR. Jaiswal slammed three back-to-back in the first over of the innings to get the chase going.

Mohsin Khan bowled a very tight over to follow up, conceding only 2 runs. Jaiswal once again opened up his arms and smashed 19 runs in Mohsin’s second over.

RR finished their power play on 71-0, with Sooryavanshi (25) and Jaiswal (39) on the crease. However, Akash Singh struck right away after the power play, removing Jaiswal for 43, bringing wicketkeeper/batter Dhruv Jurel to the crease.

Following Jaiswal’s wicket, Sooryavanshi hammered LSG bowlers all over the park. He smashed 26 runs in the 9th over off Akash Singh’s over. In the next over, Sooryavanshi brought up his fifty in 23 balls.

This was the fourth 50+ score of the season for Sooryavanshi, and 23 balls taken is the slowest for him in IPL 2026. At the halfway mark, RR reached 121-1.

Sooryavanshi continued his attack on the LSG bowlers, smoking two massive sixes off Prince Yadav in the 11th over. Jurel also joined the party as the duo smashed 29 off Yadav’s over.

Twenty nine runs by Yadav is the second-most runs conceded by an LSG bowler after Markram vs PBKS earlier in the season. Sooryavanshi missed out on a well-reserved hundred as Mohsin Khan removed him for 93, bringing Lhuan-dre Pretorius to the crease.

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Pretorius innings ended in an unfortunate run out for 7, in the 17th over. From there, Donovan Ferreira and Jurel sealed the deal for the home side.

RR came under pressure with the ball and conceded yet another 200-plus total against LSG on Tuesday night.

RR conceded their eighth 200-plus total of the season after Mitchell Marsh and Josh Inglis powered LSG to 220/5 in 20 overs at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

LSG’s total added to RR’s struggles this season, as their bowling unit once again failed to contain opposition batters on a high-scoring surface, continuing a trend that has hurt their campaign.

According to CricViz data, RR’s eight instances of conceding 200-plus totals in IPL 2026 are the second-most by any team in a single IPL season. Punjab Kings (PBKS) hold the unwanted record with nine such occurrences in the current edition.

Overall, the list of most 200-plus totals conceded in a single IPL season now reads: PBKS (9 in 2026), RR (8 in 2026), Sunrisers Hyderabad (7 in 2024), RR (7 in 2025), Lucknow Super Giants (7 in 2025) and PBKS (7 in 2025).

LSG posted a strong total of 220/5 after being asked to bat first by the Royals RR in their IPL 2026 clash at Jaipur, built on an explosive opening stand between Josh Inglis and Mitchell Marsh.

LSG raced to 83/0 in the powerplay, their fourth-highest of the season, before Inglis smashed a 30-ball fifty and added a 109-run opening partnership with Marsh. Inglis fell for 60, but Marsh continued the charge with a 25-ball half-century and went on to score 96 off 57 deliveries.

Late contributions from skipper Rishabh Pant helped LSG cross the 200-run mark, although he and Marsh were both run out in the final over as LSG finished at 220/5. For RR, Yash Raj Punja claimed 2/35 while Jofra Archer picked up one wicket.

(Source: ANI)