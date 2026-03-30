IPL: Rohit Sharma breaks Virat Kohli’s long-standing record, becomes top scorer against one team

Advertisement

Mumbai: Mumbai Indians (MI) batting heavyweight Rohit Sharma surpassed veteran Virat Kohli to score the most runs against one team in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

In a thrilling chase against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in MI’s IPL 2026 opener, Rohit Sharma produced a masterclass under pressure, scoring a blistering 78 off just 39 balls. Hitman led from the front, putting the KKR bowlers on the back foot and steering his side to a formidable 221-run target with five balls to spare.

The innings saw him break Kohli’s long-standing record. Sharma now holds the record for the most runs scored by a batter against a single team in IPL history, amassing 1,161 runs in 36 matches at an impressive average of 40.03 against Kolkata Knight Riders while representing both the Deccan Chargers and Mumbai Indians.

Kohli is second on the list with 1159 runs under his belt in 36 matches against the Punjab Kings (PBKS).

Advertisement

Hitman is also the second leading scorer in the tournament’s history with 7124 runs in 273 fixtures, averaging at 29.93, including 48 half-centuries and two hundreds.

Coming to the match, MI registered a dominant six-wicket victory over KKR in both teams’ first match of the IPL 2026. Ryan Rickelton and Rohit Sharma helped the Mumbai Indians secure their biggest run-chase in IPL history and also win their first season-opener since the 2012 edition of the IPL.

The chase required something special, and Mumbai’s openers delivered exactly that. Rohit Sharma (78 runs off 38 balls), along with Rickelton (81 runs off 41 balls), dismantled the KKR bowling attack. The duo added a century stand.

(ANI)