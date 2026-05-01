IPL: Rajasthan Royals win toss, opt to bat against Delhi Capitals

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Jaipur: Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper Riyan Parag has won the toss and opted to bat first against Delhi Capitals (DC) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) clash on Friday in Jaipur.

While the Royals delivered a near-perfect performance to hand table-toppers Punjab Kings their first loss of the season in New Chandigarh on Tuesday, Delhi Capitals suffered an embarrassing defeat to Royal Challengers Bengaluru on their home turf a day earlier.

“We’re going to bat first. Riyan Parag. It’s not the usual Jaipur wicket, it has some dryness and looks patchy. Hopefully, it’ll go slowly in the 2nd innings. As a collective team effort, chasing dawn 228 always helps. Everyone is stepping up. We haven’t played a complete 40-overs cricket match, hopefully, we’ll put up a complete show. Bishnoi comes in, and Shubham is in,” Parag said during the toss.

“Starc is playing, Chameera isn’t playing. Pathum is playing, which means David Miller sits out. Ashok Sharma is there, so there are three changes. We have three changes, the wicket looks good, and we’re happy to chase. It’s important to return to basics. You need to stay in the present to turn things around and focus on the positives. Attitude and body language are very important,” DC skipper Axar Patel said.

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel(w), Riyan Parag(c), Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Shubham Dubey, Jofra Archer, Ravi Bishnoi, Nandre Burger, Brijesh Sharma.

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Rajasthan Royals Impact subs: Adam Milne, Dasun Shanaka, Ravi Singh, Yash Raj Punja, Tushar Deshpande.

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): KL Rahul(w), Pathum Nissanka, Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel(c), Ashutosh Sharma, Kyle Jamieson, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan.

Delhi Capitals Impact subs: David Miller, Vipraj Nigam, Karun Nair, Abishek Porel, Auqib Nabi Dar.

(ANI)