IPL: MS Dhoni hits nets ahead of SRH clash

Advertisement

Hyderabad: Iconic India and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) wicketkeeper/batter MS Dhoni batted in the nets and smashed the deliveries in equal measure on the eve of his side’s clash against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

Chennai Super Kings posted a video on Instagram, where Dhoni could be seen batting in the nets and smashing some massive sixes.

However, it is unclear if Dhoni, out of the tournament till yet due to calf strain, will be featuring in the match against SRH. The two-week time frame that CSK specified while announcing Dhoni’s injury is over.

After two back-to-back wins at home, CSK will be aiming to make it three wins in a row, this time away from home, while SRH will be aiming to protect their fortress. SRH has won two of their five matches this season.

Dhoni also had a light stint in the nets ahead of his team’s clash against three-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Chepauk Stadium.

Advertisement

The legendary batter had not travelled with his team for their matches previously, neither to Guwahati and Bengaluru for their away games, nor to Chepauk on the match days at home.

In 278 IPL matches, Dhoni has made 5,439 runs in 242 innings at an average of 38.30 and a strike rate of 137.45, including 24 fifties and a best score of 84*. He is the sixth-highest run getter in the tournament history. In last season’s wooden spoon finish, Dhoni scored 196 runs in 13 innings at an average of 24.50 and a strike rate of over 135, with a best score of 30*.

Dhoni was retained by the Super Kings as an “uncapped player” for Rs 4 crore ahead of IPL 2025, and this retention was extended for IPL 2026, keeping his salary unchanged at Rs 4 crore.

Dhoni had a decent IPL 2025 season with the bat, making 196 runs from 14 matches at an average of 24.50 and a strike-rate of 135.17.

(Source: ANI)