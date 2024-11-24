IPL mega auction: Rishabh Pant becomes most expensive player of IPL, LSG buys him for Rs 27 crore

Jeddah (Saudi Arabia): India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant became the most expensive player in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL) after he was bought by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for Rs 27 crores today. The former Delhi Capitals (DC) captain was sold to LSG during the ongoing IPL mega auction at Jeddah of Saudi Arabia.

During today’s IPL mega auction, Shreyas Iyer had become the most expensive player in the history of the league after Punjab Kings (PBKS) bought him for Rs 26.75 crores.

It is to be noted here that Australian pacer Mitchell Starc was held the record of the most expensive player of the league last year with a whooping bid of Rs 24.75 crores.