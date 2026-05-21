IPL: CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad win toss, puts GT to bat in Ahmedabad

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Ahmedabad: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad won the toss and opted to field in their Indian Premier League (IPL) clash against the Gujarat Titans (GT) on Thursday in Ahmedabad.

Gujarat Titans enter the match placed second on the table with 16 points from 13 matches and will be aiming to secure a top-two finish with a win over Chennai Super Kings at home.

Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings are sixth with 12 points from 13 games and are nearly out of the playoff race, needing a huge victory over GT along with favourable results elsewhere to keep their slim qualification hopes alive.

“We are going to bowl first. There will be some pace and bounce, and we want to explore it early on. We have two changes. Gurjapneet comes in for Akeal and Matt Short in place of Veer. It is about trusting the process, and we didn’t get the results our way. We want to keep it simple and turn it around,” Gaikwad said during the toss.

“We wanted to bowl first too, but now much due here. We have one change. Prasidh comes in place of Sai Kishore. Hopefully, we keep our intensity with the ball. The job is not done, and hopefully three good games from here,” GT skipper Shubman Gill said.

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Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Kagiso Rabada, Arshad Khan, Mohammed Siraj.

Gujarat Titans Impact Subs: Prasidh Krishna, Anuj Rawat, Glenn Phillips, Kulwant Khejroliya, Kumar Kushagra.

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Sanju Samson(w), Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Urvil Patel, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Matthew Short, Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, Spencer Johnson, Mukesh Choudhary, Gurjapneet Singh.

Chennai Super Kings Impact Subs: Kartik Sharma, Macneil Noronha, Sarfaraz Khan, Kuldip Yadav, Aman Khan.

(ANI)