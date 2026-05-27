IPL 2026: SRH vs RR Eliminator, know pitch report, weather forecast, playing 11

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Mullanpur: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) to play against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, New Chandigarh today.

The match is the 72nd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 tournament and is scheduled for 7.30 PM. It will be live streamed on JioStar Network Channels and JioHotstar (App & Website).

The pitch here at the stadium is going to be beneficial for the batters, it is flat and good. The stadium in the last three matches has witnessed 200 or more runs. Similar situation will be witnessed in the stadium in both the innings today.

According to the weather forecast the temperature to stick around 38-40°C today. It shows a hot evening with humidity around 15 per cent during the schedule.

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Sunrisers Hyderabad predicted playing 11: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan (wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora, Smaran Ravichandran, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins (c), Shivang Kumar, Eshan Malinga, Sakib Hussain.

Impact Player: Harshal Patel

Rajasthan Royals predicted playing 11: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (c), Donovan Ferreira, Shubham Dubey, Dasun Shanaka, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Yash Raj Punja, Brijesh Sharma.

Impact Player: Ravindra Jadeja