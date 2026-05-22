IPL 2026: SRH vs RCB at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, know pitch report, weather report, playing 11

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Hyderabad: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) to play against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, Telangana today.

The match is the 67th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 tournament and is scheduled for 7.30 PM. It will be live streamed on JioStar Network Channels and JioHotstar (App & Website).

The pitch at the the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad has hosted high scoring matches. The last game played against Punjab Kings was able to score upto 235 runs at this pitch. The same is expected for today’s match.

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The weather forecast reports that there are no signs of rain showering today. The temperature is expected to be in its upper 30s with a clear sky.

Sunrisers Hyderabad predicted playing XIs: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (w/k), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora, Smaran Ravichandran, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins (Captain), Shivang Kumar, Eshan Malinga, Sakib Hussain, Praful Hinge

Royal Challengers Bengaluru predicted playing XIs: Jacob Bethell, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (Captain), Jitesh Sharma (w/k), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma