IPL 2026: SRH to face PBKS at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, know details

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Hyderabad: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) to face Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad today.

The match is the 49th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 tournament and is scheduled for 7.30 PM. It will be live streamed on JioStar Network Channels and JioHotstar (App & Website).

Coming to the matches played by both the teams, both the teams are performing great in the tournament. SRH has played a total of 10 matches out of which it has won six and lost 4 matches, with a position of 3rd in the point table of IPL

On the other hand, PBKS stands on the top of the point table, and has played a total of 9 matches, winning six and losing two.

The pitch at the stadium is preferable for the batters, and it is well known for its high scores. It might welcome a great opportunity for another high scoring match as SRH and PBKS clash takes place today.

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As per reports, Weather is expected to be hot and dry, and the match will not be disturbed for any weather related issues. In the afternoon Hyderabad is likely to face intense heat, and will somehow become manageable by the evening time and the time before the match begins.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan (w), Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Salil Arora, Aniket Verma, Pat Cummins (c), Harsh Dubey, Sakib Hussain, Praful Hinge

Impact Player: Eshan Malinga

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Prabhsimran Singh(wk), Priyansh Arya, Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer(c), Marcus Stoinis, Suryansh Shedge, Nehal Wadhera, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Impact Player: Vijaykumar Vyshak