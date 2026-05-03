IPL 2026: SRH to face KKR at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, know details

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Hyderabad: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) to face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, Telangana today.

The match is the 45th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 tournament and is scheduled for 3.30 PM. It will be live streamed on JioStar Network Channels and JioHotstar (App & Website).

Coming to the teams, SRH has played a total of nine matches out of which it has won six and lost three. On the other hand, KKR has played eight matches from which it has won two matches and lost 6 matches. SRH stands on third position while KKR stands on the eight position in the tournament point table.

The pitch at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium is highly going to be batting friendly and continue the trend for this season for high scoring matches. Dew in minimal amount will be seen as the match is in the afternoon. The square boundaries are relatively short (63-66 meters) which will help to make high score.

The weather at the stadium is going to be extremely hot and dry. There are no sign of bad weather or rain. The temperature today during the match is predicted to reach 42 degree Celsius.

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Sunrisers Hyderabad predicted XI: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan (w), Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Salil Arora, Aniket Verma, Pat Cummins (c), Harsh Dubey, Sakib Hussain, Praful Hinge

Impact Player: Eshan Malinga

Kolkata Knight Riders predicted XI: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Tim Seifert (w), Cameron Green, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rovman Powell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi

Impact Player: Varun Chakaravarthy