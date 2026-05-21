IPL 2026: Shubman Gill completes 6,000 runs in T20s

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Ahmedabad: Shubman Gill, the Gujarat Titans (GT) skipper, scored 6,000 T20 runs on Thursday.

Gill reached the milestone during his side’s Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium, scoring 64 in 37 balls, with seven fours and three sixes, with a strike rate of 172.97.

He has achieved the 6,000-run milestone in T20s with 185 innings, as the second-fastest Indian aside from KL Rahul (166 innings). The fastest to 6,000 runs in T20s is West Indies cricket giant Chris Gayle (162 innings). Gill is the seventh-fastest in the format to reach the 6,000 run landmark.

Only three other players have aggregated over 6000 runs in Men’s T20s before turning 27: Babar Azam (7,055), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (6,385) and Will Jacks (6,120).

In 185 innings, Gill has made 6,028 runs, with six centuries and 38 fifties, with a best score of 129.

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Gill has scored 616 runs in 13 innings at an average of 47.38 and a strike rate of 161.67, with six fifties and a best score of 86. He is the second-highest run-getter this season.

Coming to the match, CSK opted to bowl first. Half-centuries from Sai Sudharsan (84 in 53 balls, with seven fours and four sixes), skipper Shubman (64 in 37 balls, with seven fours and three sixes) and Jos Buttler (57* in 27 balls, with six fours and four sixes) took GT to 229/4 in 20 overs.

CSK needs to chase down 230 runs in 20 overs to keep their playoff hopes alive.

(ANI)