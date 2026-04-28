IPL 2026: RR win toss, elect to field first against PBKS

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Mullanpur: Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper Riyan Parag won the toss and elected to field first against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at Mullanpur on Tuesday.

While PBKS will be aiming to continue their unbeaten run in the IPL, RR will be aiming to get back on track after having lost three of their last four games, which has caused them to stay at fourth in the points table, with five wins and three losses, giving them 10 points.

Speaking during the toss, RR skipper Riyan said, “We will be bowling first. Looks like a pretty good wicket, but there was a little cloud cover and a little shower as well, so a little bit of moisture in the start, so we are trying to extract that, get a few early wickets, and yeah, hopefully chase it down. Two changes. Shimron Hetmyer sits out, Dasun Shanaka comes in. Yash (Raj Punia) comes in for (Ravi) Bishnoi.”

On the other hand, PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer expressed his condolences for all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai, who lost his mother.

“We would have loved to bowl first as well because I asked one of our team members, he told me that the wicket was basically covered for a couple of days due to bad weather, but other than that, I personally feel that any time you bat or bowl, it’s a great challenge and all of us are pretty proactive irrespective of the decision of toss. Suryansh Shedge and Lockie come in. All the individuals have certain goals. So far it’s going well. I want to share my condolences to Azmat and his family (on loss of his mother).”

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel(w), Riyan Parag(c), Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Dasun Shanaka, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Brijesh Sharma, Yash Raj Punja

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Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Prabhsimran Singh(w), Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer(c), Cooper Connolly, Suryansh Shedge, Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Lockie Ferguson, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Impact subs:

Rajasthan Royals Impact subs: Ravi Bishnoi, Ravi Singh, Tushar Deshpande, Shubham Dubey, Shimron Hetmyer

Punjab Kings Impact Subs: Vishnu Vinod, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Xavier Bartlett, Harpreet Brar, Musheer Khan.

(Source: ANI)