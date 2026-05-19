IPL 2026: RR vs LSG at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, know pitch report, weather report, playing 11

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Jaipur: Rajasthan Royals (RR) to play against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, today.

The match is the 64th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 tournament and is scheduled for 7.30 PM. It will be live streamed on JioStar Network Channels and JioHotstar (App & Website).

The pitch at the stadium is batting friendly. It is best suited for pacers. The most runs that this stadium let the teams make is 181 runs.

The weather is expected to be clear. It shows excessively hot conditions with a temperature of 34 degree Celsius.

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Rajasthan Royals Predicted XIs: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (c), Ravindra Jadeja, Donovan Ferreira, Shubham Dubey, Jofra Archer, Adam Milne, Brijesh Sharma, Yash Raj Punja.

Impact Player: Dasun Shanaka

Lucknow Super Giants Predicted XIs: Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant (c) (wk), Mukul Choudhary, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohammed Shami, Mayank Yadav, Akash Maharaj Singh, Prince Yadav.

Impact Player: Josh Inglis