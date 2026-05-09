IPL 2026: RR to face GT at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, know details

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Jaipur: Rajasthan Royals (RR) to face Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, Rajasthan today.

The match is the 52th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 tournament and is scheduled for 7.30 PM. It will be live streamed on JioStar Network Channels and JioHotstar (App & Website).

Coming to the matches that both the teams have played, RR stands on the fourth position in the point table, has played a total of ten games out of which it has won six and lost four.

On the other hand, GT has ten matches, won six and lost four. It stands fifth in the list.

The Sawai Mansingh Stadium pitch is one of the most preferred for the batters. It also encourages high scores. Today’s match is likely to be a high scoring clash. The spinners will be aided from the surface. The team who wins the toss should take a decision to bat first and it will be proved as a great decision.

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Rajasthan Royals Predicted XIs: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (c), Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Shubham Dubey, Jofra Archer, Ravi Bishnoi, Nandre Burger, Brijesh Sharma.

Impact Player: Dasun Shanaka

Gujarat Titans Predicted XIs: Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Washington Sundar, Nishant Sindhu, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Manav Suthar.

Impact Player: Rahul Tewatia