IPL 2026: RR confirm eliminator clash against SRH with 30-run win over MI

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Mumbai (Maharashtra): A sensational all-round effort by Jofra Archer and a fine bowling performance by bowlers helped Rajasthan Royals (RR) bag the final playoff spot, beating Mumbai Indians (MI) by 30 runs at Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

With this win, RR reach a total of 16 points, displacing Punjab Kings (PBKS), who were there with 15 points. MI finishes at the ninth spot, with four wins and ten losses, giving them eight points. With this win, the Rajasthan Royals have confirmed the eliminator clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Mullanpur on Wednesday.

In the run-chase of 206 runs, Jofra Archer started RR’s defence with a bang, getting Rohit Sharma caught by Dhruv Jurel for a four-ball duck. MI was 0/1 in 0.4 overs.

RR pacers Nandre Burger and Jofra Archer continued to wreak havoc on MI top-order, removing Naman Dhir (six in five balls) and Ryan Rickelton (12 in seven balls, with a four and six) in quick succession, reducing MI to 24/3 in 3.2 overs.

Brijesh Sharma also joined the wicket-taking party, getting the crucial wicket of Tilak Varma (3), reducing MI to 38/4 in 5.1 overs.

MI ended their horrific power play at 49/4 courtesy a four from Will Jacks (9*) and Suryakumar Yadav (18*) unbeaten.

MI reached the 50-run mark in 6.1 overs. Jacks and Suryakumar Yadav continued to collect fours and sixes against spinners Ravindra Jadeja and Yash Raj Punja, completing the 50-run stand in 26 balls.

At the end of 10 overs, MI was 90/4, with Suryakumar (43*) and Jacks (25*) unbeaten.

Courtesy a six by Jacks against Yash, MI reached the 100-run mark in 11.2 overs, but the Englishman was caught behind by Jurel on the next ball for 33 in 18 balls, with three fours and two sixes. MI was 101/5 in 12.3 overs. Skipper Hardik Pandya, however, announced his arrival with two sixes against the spinner, taking MI’s score to 116/5 in 12 overs.

Hardik continued to get fours against Burger and Dasun Shanaka, while Suryakumar managed to reach his second half-century of the season in 32 balls, with two fours an four sixes.

At the end of 15 overs, MI was 147/5, with Suryakumar (57*) and Hardik (33*) unbeaten.

Archer got his third wicket, removing Hardik for a 15-ball 34, with three fours and two sixes, and Yash got Corbin Bosch for two. MI was 152/7 in 16.3 overs.Burger dimmed MI’s hopes, getting Suryakumar caught and bowled for three fours and four sixes. MI was 157/8 in 17.4 overs.Brijesh got Deepak Chahar for a five-ball eight, reducing MI to 167/9 in 18.3 overs.MI finished at 175/9 in 20 overs, with Shardul Thakur (10*) and Allah Ghazanfar (2*) unbeaten.Archer (3/17) and Brijesh (2/26) delivered impressive four-over spells. Nandre Burger (2/43) and Yash Raj Punja (2/44) were also among the wickets.

Earlier, a comprehensive batting display from the Rajasthan Royals (RR) powered them to a commanding 205/8 in their Indian Premier League (IPL) clash against the Mumbai Indians (MI) on Sunday in Mumbai.Rajasthan Royals crossed the 200-run mark due to a late surge and made up for an unsteady start from their top order.

Jofra Archer led the counterattack with a blistering 32 in 15 balls, with a four and three sixes, while Ravindra Jadeja (19*) and Nandre Burger (10*) provided the finishing touches to lift RR to an imposing total.

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Asked to bat first, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi opened the innings for Rajasthan Royals. Deepak Chahar and Will Jacks gave the Mumbai Indians a disciplined start, maintaining a tight line and length to keep the batters under pressure.

The breakthrough came when Jacks dismissed Jaiswal for 27 (in 17 balls, with a four and three sixes) just as the left-hander was beginning to settle, bringing Dhruv Jurel to the crease. RR was 33/1 in 3.4 overs.

In the very next over, Chahar removed the in-form Sooryavanshi for just 4 in five balls, leaving RR in trouble at 33/2 in 4.1 overs and forcing skipper Riyan Parag to walk in early.

RR crossed the 50-run mark in 5.4 overs.Mumbai struck another crucial blow on the final ball of the powerplay as AM Ghazanfar dismissed Parag for 14, with powerplay ending at 54/3 for RR. However, the Royals managed to score 15 runs in the sixth over despite losing a wicket, and Dasun Shanaka joined Jurel in the middle.

Dhruv Jurel and Dasun Shanaka then stabilised the innings with a composed partnership, guiding Rajasthan Royals to 94/3 at the halfway mark.

Dasun Shanaka, who looked in good rhythm, was run out for a quickfire 29 off just 15 balls, an innings comprising three massive sixes. RR was 99/4 in 10.3 overs.

Jurel, however, kept the pressure on the Mumbai Indians bowlers, smashing 15 runs off AM Ghazanfar’s over to shift the momentum back in RR’s favour.

Corbin Bosch struck back in the very next over, dismissing the well-set Jurel for a brisk 38 off 26 balls, an innings featuring three boundaries and two sixes. His wicket brought Jofra Archer to the crease. RR was at 119/5 in 12.5 overs.

Just as Rajasthan Royals were beginning to accelerate in the death overs, Deepak Chahar delivered another breakthrough by removing Donovan Ferreira for 18, forcing Shubham Dubey to come out to bat. RR was 139/6 in 15.3 overs.

Jofra Archer provided the finishing flourish to Rajasthan Royals’ innings with a blistering 32 off just 15 balls, smashing one four and three massive sixes before Shardul Thakur got the better of him.

Ravindra Jadeja and Nandre Burger then produced a crucial late flourish, adding a quickfire 30-run partnership off just 12 balls to propel Rajasthan Royals to a competitive 205/8 in their 20 overs.

For the Mumbai Indians, Deepak Chahar (2/43), Will Jacks (1/12), AM Ghazanfar (1/45), Shardul Thakur (2/41) and Corbin Bosch (1/38) contributed with timely wickets.

Brief Scores: RR: 205/8 (Dhruv Jurel 38, Jofra Archer 32, Shardul Thakur 2/41) lost to MI: 175/9 (Suryakumar Yadav 60, Hardik Pandya 34, Jofra Archer 3/17).

(ANI)