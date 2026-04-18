IPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru set to face Delhi Capitals in Bengaluru today

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Bengaluru: Weekend comes with another challenge and interesting clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Iconic M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

The match is scheduled to start at 7.30 PM and before that the toss will be performed at 7 PM.

It will be RCB’s 6th match of the Indian Premier league and 5th match for the DC. RCB has been performing really well since the first match of the tournament and stands with one loss and 4 wins. On the other hand DC has played four matches till now and has won two and lost two matches.

The last time, in M Chinnaswamy Stadium, RCB played against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). RCb played incredibly well and bowled out the opposition at 146 runs in 20 overs. The team then chased the target in 15.1 overs which resulted in bringing them at the top of the point table of the tournament.

Virat Kohli was rewarded with Orange Cap in IPL 2026 during the last match against Lucknow. He has scored a total of 288 runs till now.

Both the team has some setbacks such as, Virat Kohli of RCB has fitness issues as he got himself injured in the ankle while playing against Mumbai Indians. He played as a impact player in the last match and is most likely to play as a batter in today’s match. For the Delhi Capitals, Mitchell Starc is yet to join the team due to workload by Cricket Australia. Plus there is no clarity till now whether he will be joining the tournament or not.

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RCB VS DC: PREDICTED PLAYING XIs

RCB: Phil Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Dar, Suyash Sharma

Impact Player: Virat Kohli

DC: KL Rahul (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Axar Patel (c), Vipraj Nigam, Auqib Nabi Dar, Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, Mukesh Kumar

Impact Player: Ashutosh Sharma