IPL 2026: Rishabh Pant quits LSG captaincy

Advertisement

New-Delhi: Rishabh Pant has stepped down as Lucknow Super Giants captain following the IPL 2026 season.

The IPL team confirmed on social media that Pant’s request to give up the leadership role was accepted by the team management.

“Lucknow Super Giants wish to formally announce that Rishabh Pant has requested to be relieved from his captaincy duties with the franchise, and the franchise has accepted the request with immediate effect,” LSG’s statement read.

“Rishabh approached the franchise with this request and we have respectfully accepted it. These decisions are never easy,” Moody said in a statement released by LSG. “We are grateful for everything Rishabh has brought to this dressing room as captain. Our focus now is on the collective — rebuilding and restructuring to reach the best standards,” he added.

Advertisement

Pant was bought for a record Rs 27 crore in the IPL 2025 auction but since then, LSG have finished seventh and tenth in the last two seasons.

LSG did not make any announcement regarding who will become the next captain after Pant.

“With an eye on making a positive comeback in the upcoming season, the new Lucknow Super Giants captain will be announced in due course.” the official statement from the franchise read.