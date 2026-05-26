IPL 2026: RCB vs GT Qualifier 1, know pitch report, weather forecast, playing 11, head to head

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Dharamshala: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to play against Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh today.

The match is the 71st match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 tournament and is scheduled for 7.30 PM. It will be live streamed on JioStar Network Channels and JioHotstar (App & Website).

Both the teams have 18 points, RCB stands on first position, Gt at second. RCB has won 4 times against GT and vice versa. So there can be no comments on who plays better.

According to the weather forecast, there is no sign of rain during the game, and weather is expected to be cool. The temperature is expected around a pleasant 18°C to 21°C.

The pitch at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium in Dharamshala will be great for pacers as the bowl will have excellent bounce. In the past, during the evening matches the score is done around 180-195 runs.

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GT predicted playing 11: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Kagiso Rabada, Arshad Khan, Mohammed Siraj

Impact player: Prasidh Krishna

RCB predicted playing 11: Virat Kohli, Venkatesh Iyer/Phil Salt, Dedvutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam Dar

Impact sub: Tim David.