IPL 2026: RCB vs GT final match, know pitch report, weather forecast, playing 11, head to head

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Ahmedabad: Gujarat Titans (GT) to play against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat today.

The match is the 74th and the final match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 tournament and is scheduled for 7.30 PM. It will be live streamed on JioStar Network Channels and JioHotstar (App & Website).

The pitch of the stadium has red soil which will help the batters play with confidence as it is bouncy and have good carrying strength. The stadium has witnessed high scoring games in the past and today is expected to be the same.

The weather forecast reports that the temperature at the location is going to be very hot with it reaching around 41 degree Celsius during the day time. But when the sun will start to set the temperature will become a bit cooler. There is no sign of rain today during the match.

Both the teams have played nine matches together and out of that RCB have won five of them and the rest four by the GT franchise.

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Royal Challengers Bengaluru predicted playing XIs: Venkatesh Iyer, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (C), Jitesh Sharma (WC), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jacob Duffy, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Salam Dar.

Impact Player: Romario Shepherd

Gujarat Titans predicted playing XIs: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (C), Jos Buttler (WC), Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Sai Kishore, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj.

Impact Player: Prasidh Krishna