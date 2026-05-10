IPL 2026: RCB to play against MI at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur

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Raipur: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to face Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur, today.

The match is the 54th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 tournament and is scheduled for 7.30 PM. It will be live streamed on JioStar Network Channels and JioHotstar (App & Website).

Coming to the matches that both the teams have played, RCB and MI both have played 10 matches and stands on 4th and 9th position respectively in the point table list of the IPL tournament.

RCB has won 6 games and lost 4, while MI has defeated their opponent team thrice and lost the rest of the seven matches.

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Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Predicted XIs: Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam Dar.

Impact sub: Jacob Bethell.

Mumbai Indians (MI) Predicted XIs: Ryan Rickelton(w), Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Will Jacks, Raj Bawa, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, AM Ghazanfar, Raghu Sharma.

Impact sub: Rohit Sharma.