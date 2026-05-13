IPL 2026: RCB to play against KKR at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, know details

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Raipur: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur, today.

The match is the 57th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 tournament and is scheduled for 7.30 PM. It will be live streamed on JioStar Network Channels and JioHotstar (App & Website).

RCB has played 11 matches and has won seven and lost four, while KKR has successfully played 10 matches won 4, got defeated 5 times and one draw against Punjab Kings.

Raipur pitch produced entertaining contests so far when RCB edged past Mumbai Indians. It wasn’t a high-scoring affair. Fast bowlers enjoyed bowling on the surface.

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RCB Probable playing XI: Virat Kohli, Jacob Bethell, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam Dar

Impact player: Devdutt Padikkal, Venkatesh Iyer, Jordan Cox, Mangesh Yadav, Swapnil Singh

KKR Probable playing XI: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi (wk), Cameron Green, Rovman Powell, Manish Pandey, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Kartik Tyagi, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy

Impact player: Ramandeep Singh, Finn Allen, Tejasvi Dahiya, Navdeep Saini, Tim Seifert