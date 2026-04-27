IPL 2026: RCB to face DC at Arun Jaitley Stadium today, know details

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Delhi: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to face Delhi Capitals (DC) at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi today.

The match is the 39th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 tournament and is scheduled for 7.30 PM. It will be live streamed on JioStar Network Channels and JioHotstar (App & Website).

Coming to the previous matches of both the teams, RCB has played 7 matches till now from which it has won five matches and lost two matches. On the other hand DC has also played seven matches, won 3 and lost 4.

Delhi capitals have lost two consecutive matches while Royal Challengers Bengaluru had lost the second last match and won the last match.

RCB stands on the second position on the points table and DC stands on the seventh position.

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RCB Predicted XI: Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (C), Jitesh Sharma (WK), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Salam.

Impact player: Suyash Sharma

DC Predicted XI: Pathum Nissanka, KL Rahul (WK), Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel (C), Vipraj Nigam, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar.

Impact player: Ashutosh Sharma