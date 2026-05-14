IPL 2026: Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, know details

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Dharamsala: Punjab Kings (PBKS) to Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala, today.

The match is the 58th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 tournament and is scheduled for 7.30 PM. It will be live streamed on JioStar Network Channels and JioHotstar (App & Website).

MI has played 11 matches and has won three and lost eight, while PBKS has successfully played 11 matches won 6, got defeated 4 times and one draw against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Here are the Probable XII for Punjab Kings:

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Probable XII: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer (c), Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh, Suryansh Shedge, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett/Lockie Ferguson, Yash Thakur, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Here are the Probable XII for Mumbai Indians:

Probable XII: Ryan Rickelton (wk), Rohit Sharma, Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Will Jacks, Raj Angad Bawa, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, AM Ghazanfar, Jasprit Bumrah, Ashwani Kumar/Shardul Thakur