IPL 2026: PBKS wins toss, elects to field first against GT in campaign opener

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Mullanpur: Punjab Kings (PBKS) captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to field first against Gujarat Titans (GT) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign opener at New Chandigarh in Punjab on Tuesday.

PBKS, the last year’s runners-up, will be aiming to go one step further and seal a historic maiden IPL title this season under the leadership of skipper Shreyas Iyer and coach Ricky Ponting, and the road towards the gold starts from here.

For GT and skipper Shubman Gill, this season holds just as much significance as they eye their second title after last year’s playoffs finish. Gill, India’s ODI and Test captain, has a point to prove that he belongs to the T20I team as well, having missed out on the T20WC after a lean patch following his inclusion in the side as vice-captain.

Speaking during the toss, PBKS skipper Iyer said, “We are going to bowl first. We had a phenomenal last season. We have to stay in the present. We did not have to think about the past. We need to play our best brand of cricket. Cooper Connolly, is in. (Marcus) Stoinis, (Xavier) Bartlett and Marco Jansen (other overseas players).

Also, GT skipper Gill said that two players, New Zealand batter Glenn Phillips and Rajasthan pacer Ashok Sharma will be making their debuts for the franchise and revealed the team’s overseas line-up as well.

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“The wicket looks pretty good. Rain on and off over the last two days. Looks like a good wicket to bat on. Last year, we had a pretty good season. Two debutants – Glenn and Ashok Sharma. We have got Jos (Buttler), Glenn, Rashid (Khan) and (Kagiso) Rabada,” he said.

The GT skipper also backed an “experienced” Buttler to have a great season with GT despite his poor form in the T20 World Cup for England.

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Prabhsimran Singh(w), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer(c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, M Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Ashok Sharma, Mohammed Siraj.

(Source: ANI)