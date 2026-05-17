IPL 2026: PBKS to play against RCB at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association, know details

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Dharamsala: Punjab Kings (PBKS) to play against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association in Dharamsala, today.

The match is the 61th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 tournament and is scheduled for 3.30 PM. It will be live streamed on JioStar Network Channels and JioHotstar (App & Website).

The weather at Dharamsala is expected to be cloudy and there are chances of rain at the venue during the day. The temperature is said to be 22 degree celsius.

The pitch of the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association has awarded 200 or more runs to the teams.

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Punjab Kings predicted playing XIs: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer(c), Suryansh Shedge, Shashank Singh, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Impact Player: Harpreet Brar

Royal Challengers Bengaluru predicted playing XIs: Jacob Bethell, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Venkatesh Iyer, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rasikh Salam Dar, Jacob Duffy, Josh Hazlewood.

Impact Player: Devdutt Padikkal