IPL 2026: MI vs RR at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, know details

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Mumbai: Mumbai Indians (MI) to play against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Maharashtra today.

The match is the 69th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 tournament and is scheduled for 7.30 PM. It will be live streamed on JioStar Network Channels and JioHotstar (App & Website).

Pitch report for the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai is a high-scoring game wicket. It will be beneficial for the batters more than bowlers.

The weather forecast at the Mumbai is expected to be hot and humid and there is no chance of rain showering today. The temperature is will be around 32 degree Celsius.

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Mumbai Indians predicted playing XIs: Ryan Rickelton(w), Rohit Sharma, Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Will Jacks, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Raghu Sharma.

Impact player: Allah Ghazanfar

Rajasthan Royals predicted playing XIs: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Dhruv Jurel(w), Donovan Ferreira, Shubham Dubey/Riyan Parag (c – injury cloud), Dasun Shanaka, Jofra Archer, Sushant Mishra, Sandeep Sharma, Brijesh Sharma, Yash Raj Punja.

Impact player: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi