IPL 2026: MI concerns over Rohit Sharma’s fitness for match against PBKS

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Mumbai: Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings IPL match is all set to be played in Wankhede Stadium of Mumbai today from 7.30 PM onwards.

Concern over Rohit Sharma’s fitness has been raised by the team as he had suffered a hamstring injury while playing against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

Mumbai Indians started their IPL campaign with a victory but ever since then they have been losing all the matches, on the other hand Punjab Kings franchise remains the only team one to remain unbeatable since the starting of the tournament.

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It is important for both the teams, MI and PKBS to win the match, for Mumbai Indians as they are numbered very down at the table points of IPL 2026 tournament. And for the unbeatable team, PKBS it is important as they have to defend their title and streak of winning all the matches till now.

If Rohit Sharma will be unavailable for the match, the team has to reorder the batting sequence and Suryakumar Yadav is an option to open. Suryakumar had opened the batting for Mumbai Indians in 2018, and had ended up scoring 441 runs in just 12 matches with an average of 36.75.

MI vs PBKS: Predicted XI

MI Predicted XI: Rohit Sharma/Suryakumar Yadav, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Raj Angad Bawa, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (C), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Trent Boult, Mayank Markande, Jasprit Bumrah

Rohit Sharma/Suryakumar Yadav, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Raj Angad Bawa, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (C), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Trent Boult, Mayank Markande, Jasprit Bumrah PBKS Predicted XI: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer (c), Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal