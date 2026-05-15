IPL 2026: LSG to play against CSK at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, know details

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Lucknow: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) to play against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, today.

The match is the 59th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 tournament and is scheduled for 7.30 PM. It will be live streamed on JioStar Network Channels and JioHotstar (App & Website).

The weather report for today says that the sky is most likely to stay clear, hot, completely rain-free for the match.

The pitch at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow is going to provide a bowler friendly surface. It is going to be balanced and won’t only profit the batters to score more but the bowlers to showcase their game today. Lucknow’s track continues to reward disciplined bowling, slower variations.

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Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (c&wk), Aiden Markram, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Shahbaz Ahmed, Himmat Singh, Mohammed Shami, Avesh Khan/Mayank Yadav, Digvesh Rathi

Impact Player: Prince Yadav

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Sanju Samson (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Urvil Patel, Kartik Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Akeal Hosein, Prashant Veer, Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, Mukesh Choudhary

Impact Player: Spencer Johnson