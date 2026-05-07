IPL 2026: LSG to face RCB at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, know details

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Lucknow: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) to face Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow today.

The match is the 50th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 tournament and is scheduled for 7.30 PM. It will be live streamed on JioStar Network Channels and JioHotstar (App & Website).

Coming to the matches that both the teams have played till now, LSG has played nine matches out of which it has won two and lost seven. While, RCB out of the total nine matches has won six and lost three.

LSG stands on the 10th position in the IPL tournament point table and RCB is positioned at third in the list.

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The pitch of the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium is not a very high scoring pitch and it cannot be assumed that today’s match can have high scores as well. Four matches have been hosted so far in the stadium and couldn’t have a total score more than 170 runs.

Lucknow Super Giants predicted XI: Rishabh Pant (Captain & Wicketkeeper), Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Himmat Singh, Mohammed Shami, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan, Prince Yadav

Royal Challengers Bengaluru predicted XI: Rajat Patidar (Captain), Virat Kohli, Jacob Bethell, Devdutt Padikkal, Jitesh Sharma (Wicketkeeper), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Josh Hazlewood