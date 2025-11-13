IPL 2026: Kolkata Knight Riders announce Shane Watson as assistant coach

Advertisement

Kolkata: Kolkata Knight Riders announced former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson as their new assistant coach ahead of the IPL 2026 season.

The former Australian all-rounder will assist the newly appointed KKR head coach Abhishek Nayar in the next season.

Speaking on the announcement, Venky Mysore, CEO of Kolkata Knight Riders, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Shane Watson to the KKR family. His experience as a player and coach at the highest level will add immense value to our team culture and preparation. His understanding of the T20 format is world-class, and we look forward to his contributions both on and off the field.”

Watson represented Australia in 59 Tests, 190 ODIs, and 58 T20 Internationals, amassing over 10,000 international runs and taking more than 280 wickets across formats.

Watson expressed his excitement about joining KKR, saying: “It’s a great honour to be part of a franchise as iconic as Kolkata Knight Riders. I’ve always admired the passion of KKR fans and the team’s commitment to excellence. I’m eager to work closely with the coaching group and players to help bring another title to Kolkata.” With Watson joining the coaching staff, KKR aim to further strengthen their strategic core as they prepare for IPL 2026, building on their legacy as one of the most dynamic and successful franchises in the league.”