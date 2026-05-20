IPL 2026: KKR vs MI at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, know pitch report, weather report, playing 11

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Kolkata: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to play against Mumbai Indians (MI) at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, today.

The match is the 65th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 tournament and is scheduled for 7.30 PM. It will be live streamed on JioStar Network Channels and JioHotstar (App & Website).

The weather forecast reportedly shows clear weather at match day today, the temperature is likely to be around 32 degree Celsius with 70 and 80 percent humidity.

The pitch has an excellent wicket for batters. In both the innings of a game, more than 450 runs were scored during the last match. The wicket is flat and doesn’t have much opportunities for the bowlers here.

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Kolkata Knight Riders probable playing XIs: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Finn Allen, Angkrish Raghuvanshi (wk), Cameron Green, Manish Pandey, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Varun Chakaravarthy, Saurabh Dubey, Kartik Tyagi.

Impact Player: Vaibhav Arora

Mumbai Indians probable playing XIs: Ryan Rickelton (wk), Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Sherfane Rutherford, Will Jacks, Corbin Bosch, Ashwani Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Rohit Sharma.

Impact Player: Raghu Sharma