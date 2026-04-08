IPL 2026: Jaiswal, Suryavanshi shine as RR beat MI by 27 runs in rain-truncated match

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Guwahati: Sensational bowling from the trio of Nandre Burger, Sandeep Sharma, and Ravi Bishnoi, and explosive knocks from Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Suryavanshi helped Rajasthan Royals (RR) beat Mumbai Indians (MI) by 27 runs in a rain-truncated match to make it a hat-trick of wins in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 so far.

RR is at the top of the points table with three in three, delivering sensational results under skipper Riyan Parag. After starting off with a win against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), MI has failed against Delhi Capitals (DC) and RR and are at the seventh spot in the points table.

Put to bat first, RR made 150/3 in 11 overs, with Jaiswal (77* in 32 balls, with 10 fours and four sixes) and Suryavanshi (39 in 14 balls, with a four and five sixes) taking MI bowlers to cleaners. In the run-chase, MI could not find the right tempo and lost wickets regularly, with Burger (2/21), Sandeep (2/25) and Bishnoi (2/26) being the pick of the bowlers.

During the run chase, the Mumbai Indians were off to a poor start as they lost Ryan Rickelton (8) to Jofra Archer, Suryakumar Yadav (6) to Nandre Burger and Rohit Sharma to Sandeep Sharma for five, reducing MI to 22/3 in 4.3 overs.

Skipper Hardik Pandya and Tilak Varma rebuild the innings a bit; however, spinner Ravi Bishnoi removed them for 9 and 14 respectively in the fifth over, reducing MI to 46/5 in five overs.

A massive six over cow corner by Naman Dhir took MI to the 50-run mark in 5.3 overs, and he collected the four in the same over. Sherfane Rutherford ended the seventh over by Bishnoi with two fours, taking the score to 75 at the end of seven overs.

The pairing of Rutherford and Naman was keeping the fight alive, with a four by Naman in Tushar Deshpande’s eighth over and two massive sixes by Rutherford eating into the deficit further. However, the bowler had the last laugh by breaking the 47-run stand, getting Rutherford caught by Sandeep for an eight-ball 25, with two fours and two sixes. MI was 93/6 in 7.5 overs.

Shardul Thakur and Naman were not the ones to give up as they hit a boundary each, bringing up MI’s 100-run mark in 8.4 overs. However, Nandre struck as a shot from Naman did not find elevation and got caught by Bishnoi near the boundary. With Naman back for 13-ball 25 (with three fours and a six), MI was 103/7 in 8.5 overs.

MI continued to slip, losing Shadul for seven-ball eight to Sandeep, reducing them to 111/8 in 9.4 overs, courtesy a catch from wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel.

MI headed into the final over with 35 runs needed, and Trent Boult was run out on the first ball. MI ended their chase at 123/9, with Deepak Chahar (6*) and Jasprit Bumrah (5*) unbeaten.

Burger (2/21), Bishnoi (2/25) and Sandeep (2/26) were among the picks of the bowlers for RR.

Earlier, Yashasvi Jaiswal, along with help from Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, powered Rajasthan Royals (RR) to 150/3 in 11 overs against Mumbai Indians (MI).

After being put in to bat first, RR’s Jaiswal slammed an unbeaten 77-run innings off just 32 balls, hitting 10 boundaries and four sixes. A 14-ball 39 run innings off Sooryavanshi’s bat also helped RR post a dominant total in a match that was reduced to 11 overs per side, due to rain.

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Rajasthan Royals’ openers, Jaiswal and 15-year-old prodigy Sooryavanshi, began with a statement of intent. Jaiswal took apart Deepak Chahar (0/22 in 1 over) in the opening over, smashing 22 runs, hitting four boundaries and a six.

The carnage did not stop as Jasprit Bumrah’s (0/32 in 3 overs) first over also went for 14 runs, including two sixes by the young Sooryavanshi. Suryavanshi, in an ultimate statement of audacity, smashed the first-ever ball he faced from Bumrah for a six over wide long-on.

Trent Boult (0/22 in 1 over) fared no better in the 3rd over, conceding another 22 runs as the Royals raced to 58/0 in just 3 overs, taken apart with two sixes from Jaiswal and one from Suryavanshi.

Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya (0/17 in 2 overs) introduced himself and delivered a much-needed breather for the visitors. He stifled the scoring, conceding only four runs and breaking the momentum of the rampaging openers,

Shardul Thakur (1/36 in 2 overs) came into the attack. Despite being hit for two massive sixes by Sooryavanshi, Thakur had the last laugh. He dismissed the 15-year-old (39 off 14 balls) on the final delivery, caught by Tilak Varma in the deep. After five overs, RR were 80/1.

Spinner Allah Ghazanfar (2/21 in 2 overs) struck quickly in the 6th over, removing Dhruv Jurel (2), dismissing him LBW. Jaiswal, however, continued his charge, ending the Ghazanfar over with a boundary as RR found themselves at 89/2 after 6 overs.

Jasprit Bumrah came back to bowl the seventh over conceded only eight runs from it as RR were now 97/2 in 7 overs.

Pandya bowled the eighth over but went for 13 runs as Jaiswal reached his fifty off just 23 balls. Riyan Parag finished the Pandya over in style, launching a full toss from Hardik over deep mid-wicket for a six. RR reached the 100-run mark in 7.3 overs.

Ghazanfar then delivered an action-packed over as he claimed the wicket of RR captain Riyal Parag (20 in 10 balls, with a four and two sixes) but also went for 12 runs, as RR found themselves at 122/3 in nine overs.

Bumrah delivered his final over for the day and the team’s 10th over. Jaiswal hit him for a six, but Bumrah restricted RR to only 10 runs in the over as RR were 132/3 in 10 overs.

Shardul Thakur bowled the final over and failed to stop Jaiswal’s onslaught as the RR batter slammed three boundaries, helping his team get 18 runs off the final over to finish at 150 in 11 overs, Jaiswal ended unbeaten at 77* in 32, while Shimron Hetmyer (6*) also went unbeaten.

Brief Scores: RR: 150/3 in 11 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 77*, Vaibhav Suryavanshi 39, Allah Ghazanfar 2/21) beat MI: 123/9 (Naman Dhir 25, Sherfane Rutherford 25, Burger 2/21). (ANI)