IPL 2026: GT vs RR Qualifier 2, know pitch report, weather forecast, playing 11, head to head

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New Chandigarh: Gujarat Titans (GT) to play against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh today.

The match is the 73rd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 tournament and is scheduled for 7.30 PM. It will be live streamed on JioStar Network Channels and JioHotstar (App & Website).

According to the reports, GT and RR have played 10 matches together. GT has won 7 and RR has won 3 matches of the total matches.

The pitch is expected to be balanced, bouncy and will have good pace. It has little bit grass on the pitch that benefits the pacers. The surface becomes batting friendly with time and helps the batters to play freely. The expectation related to the score is high.

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Weather forecast reports that the weather is going to be hot and sunny. The temperature expected to reach highest of 40 degree Celsius. There is no chance of rain during the match today.

Gujarat Titans predicted playing XIs: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (C), Jos Buttler (WK), Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Kulwant Khejroliya.

Rajasthan Royals predicted playing XIs: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Riyan Parag (C), Donovan Ferreira, Dasun Shanaka, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Brijesh Sharma, Yash Raj Punja