IPL 2026: GT vs CSK at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, know pitch report, weather report, playing 11

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Ahmedabad: Gujarat Titans (GT) to play against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat today.

The match is the 66th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 tournament and is scheduled for 7.30 PM. It will be live streamed on JioStar Network Channels and JioHotstar (App & Website).

This is the last game in Ahmedabad for the season, the average score at this stadium stands somewhere between 165-75 runs. Bowlers are benefited here more.

The forecast report reveals that the weather condition in the city is extremely hot. The temperature is expected to be around 38°C with an average humidity of 30 percent.

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Gujarat Titans predicted XIs: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj.

Impact Player: Prasidh Krishna

Chennai Super Kings predicted XIs: Sanju Samson (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Urvil Patel, Kartik Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Prashant Veer, Akeal Hosein, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Spencer Johnson.

Impact Player: Mukesh Choudhary