IPL 2026: GT to play against SRH at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, know details

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Ahmedabad: Gujarat Titans (GT) to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, today.

The match is the 56th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 tournament and is scheduled for 7.30 PM. It will be live streamed on JioStar Network Channels and JioHotstar (App & Website).

Coming to the matches that both the teams have played, GT stands on the third position with a winning streak of 4 matches. On the other hand SRH listed in top two in the IPL tournament point table, the franchise has won the last match.

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Gujarat Titans have till now played a total of eleven matches, won seven and lost four, while Sunrisers Hyderabad has the same count.

Gujarat Titans predicted XIs: Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler, Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Arshad Khan, Sai Kishore

Sunrisers Hyderabad predicted XIs: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Kumar Reddy, R Smaran, Pat Cummins, Eshan Malinga, Shivang Kumar, Harshal Patel, Sakib Hussain

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