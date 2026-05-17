IPL 2026: DC vs RR at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, know pitch report, weather report, playing 11

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New Delhi: Delhi Capitals (DC) to play against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, today.

The match is the 62nd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 tournament and is scheduled for 7.30 PM. It will be live streamed on JioStar Network Channels and JioHotstar (App & Website).

According to the weather forecast, the weather is going to be very hot and humid during the evening time. The temperature is expected to be around 38°C with an average humidity of 28 percent.

The pitch at the Arun Jaitley Stadium is an excellent platform for the batters. The wicket of the stadium is flat which helps for good bounce and pace. Batters have dominated the ground here in the IPL tournament.

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Delhi Capitals predicted playing XIs: KL Rahul(w), Abishek Porel, Sahil Parakh, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Axar Patel(c), Madhav Tiwari, Mukesh Kumar, Auqib Nabi Dar, Mitchell Starc, Lungi Ngidi.

Impact Player: Ashutosh Sharma

Rajasthan Royals predicted playing XIs: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel(w), Riyan Parag (C), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Dasun Shanaka, Jofra Archer, Tushar Deshpande, Brijesh Sharma, Yash Raj Punja.

Impact Player: Vaibhav Suryavanshi